NEW YORK May 6 U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week for the first time since the week ending Jan. 2 as imports slowed, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 3.9 million barrels to 487.03 million in the week to May 1, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.5 million barrels. The draw was the largest since mid-September.

U.S. crude imports fell 905,000 bpd to 6.07 million bpd, the lowest level since 2001.

"Lower imports seem to be the main driver for the draw down," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures fell 12,000 barrels, EIA said.

Both U.S. and Brent crude futures extended gains on the data, pushing to fresh 2015 peaks.

U.S. front-month June crude was up $1.14 at $61.54 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), having reached $62.58.

Brent June crude was up $1.28 at $68.80, having hit $69.63.

Refinery crude runs rose 247,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose 1.7 percentage points to 93 percent of capacity, the highest level for this time of year since 2005.

U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks fell 997,000 barrels last week, the first decline in the nation's refining hub since the week ending Jan. 2, according to EIA data.

Gasoline stocks rose 401,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 867,000-barrel gain.

"Gasoline demand is summer-like at 9.0 million bpd, and the plunge crude oil imports, obviously, exaggerated the crude oil inventory drawdown," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 1.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 117,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Robert Gibbons and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)