NEW YORK May 13 U.S. crude stocks fell for the
second consecutive week, while gasoline and distillate
inventories declined, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 386,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 990,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 379,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 1.8 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
429,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 829,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 340,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)