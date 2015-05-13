NEW YORK May 13 U.S. crude stocks fell for the second consecutive week, while gasoline and distillate inventories declined, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 386,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 990,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 379,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.8 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 429,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 829,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 340,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)