NEW YORK May 13 U.S. crude oil stocks fell for a second consecutive week following four months of steady gains, even though refiners pared back record seasonal rates and imports jumped, U.S. data showed on Wednesday.

Oil prices initially extended gains after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, but then quickly pulled off highs, with U.S. crude futures briefly trading in negative territory as analysts struggled to explain a report that seemed to have few bearish qualities.

Crude inventories fell 2.2 million barrels in the week to May 8, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 386,000 barrels. Gasoline and distillate inventories also declined.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell 990,000 barrels, EIA said.

"The only bearish element may be the down tick in refinery utilization which may allow crude oil inventories to resume building in future reports," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in New York.

Refinery crude runs, which have been running at record season rates for several months, fell 379,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 1.8 percentage points to 91.2 percent.

U.S. crude imports rose 340,000 bpd to 6.41 million bpd.

U.S. June crude futures were up 21 cents at $60.96 a barrel at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), after reaching $61.85.

Brent June crude was up 52 cents at $67.38, after reaching $67.85.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 429,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel fuel and heating oil, fell 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations for an 829,000-barrel increase, the data showed. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)