NEW YORK May 20 U.S. crude stocks fell for a
third time last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline
and distillate inventories both declined, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 1 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 241,000 barrels, a fourth consecutive
weekly draw, the data showed.
Refinery crude runs rose by 245,000 barrels per
day, reversing much of the previous week's decline to maintain
record high seasonal rates, EIA data showed. Refinery
utilization rates rose by 1.2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels,
paring back unusually high inventories for this time of year.
Analysts had expected a 729,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 546,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
no change, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 318,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff)