NEW YORK May 20 U.S. crude oil stocks last week
fell for a third consecutive week as refineries hiked output,
while gasoline and distillate inventories both declined, data
from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 2.7 million barrels to
482.2 million in the week to May 15, compared with analysts'
expectations for an decrease of 1 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell 241,000 barrels, a fourth consecutive weekly
draw at the delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude
futures contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the
data showed.
"It's a fairly neutral report at the best as the weekly
change is mildly bullish within a bearish overall stock
situation," said James L. Williams, energy economist at WTRG
Economics in London, Arkansas.
Crude futures pared gains slightly after the EIA report.
At 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), U.S. July crude was up
56 cents at $58.55 a barrel, having reached $58.95. The July
contract is in its first session in the front-month position
after the June contract's expiration on Tuesday.
Brent crude for July delivery was up 81 cents at
$64.83, having reached $65.18 intraday.
Refinery crude runs rose 245,000 barrels per
day (bpd), reversing much of the previous week's decline to
maintain record high seasonal rates, EIA data showed. Refinery
utilization rates rose 1.2 percentage points to
92.4 percent of capacity.
"The crude oil inventory drop was modest in the face of
strong refinery demand, negating some the bullishness from the
element," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New
York.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.8 million barrels,
paring back unusually high inventories for this time of year.
Analysts had expected a 729,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
fuel and heating oil, fell 546,000 barrels, the EIA data showed,
versus expectations inventories would hold steady.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 318,000
bpd to 6.73 bpd.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff and Robert Gibbons and Barani
Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)