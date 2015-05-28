NEW YORK May 28 U.S. crude stocks fell for a
fourth week as refineries hiked output to the highest rate this
year and imports slid, while gasoline stocks fell from unusually
high seasonal levels, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 857,000 barrels. U.S. oil prices briefly
retraced some of their earlier losses after the data.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 433,000 barrels, the fifth straight
decline, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 237,000 barrels per
day, pushing runs to 16.45 million barrels per day (bpd), the
highest rate so far this year, EIA data showed. Refinery
utilization rates rose by 1.2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
429,000 barrels drop. Inventories have been running at the
highest saasonal rates in over a decade so far this year, but
recent declines are narrowing the surplus.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 321,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 477,000
barrels per day
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff)