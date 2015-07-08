NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. crude, gasoline and
distillate inventories all rose in the last week, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
The crude and gasoline builds were unexpected, and sent
futures prices tumbling.
Crude inventories rose by 384,000 barrels in
the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 700,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 299,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 65,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 0.3 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
254,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 860,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 197,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)