NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. crude stocks fell last
week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from
the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 4.4 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 1.5 million barrels.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 370,000
barrels per day, or about 2.5 million barrels over the course of
the week.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 542,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 313,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1 percentage point. Refineries on the East Coast ran at
their highest rates on record.
Gasoline stocks rose by 811,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
488,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 709,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
1.5 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)