NEW YORK Aug 19 U.S. crude oil inventories rose
and gasoline stocks fell last week as crude imports surged while
refinery problems cut runs during the summer driving demand
season, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels to
456.21 million in week to Aug. 14, compared with analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 777,000 barrels.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 465,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 7.46 million bpd.
"The report is bearish, with the focus squarely on crude oil
and the large increase in overall inventories, due mostly to a
surge in imports," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital
LLC in New York.
U.S. oil prices extended losses to a fresh 6-1/2-year low
after the report.
U.S. September crude was down $1.85 at $40.77 a
barrel at 11:41 a.m. EDT (1541 GMT), having fallen to $40.60,
the lowest front-month price since March 2009. The September
contract expires on Thursday.
Brent October crude was down $1.81 at $47.00 a
barrel.
"This week's EIA data reaffirms the bearish fundamentals
that continue to mount," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock
Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
"Couple that with the stronger dollar and weakness out of
China, and it's a recipe for lower prices ahead for crude,"
Jarvis said.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 326,000 barrels to 57.4 million, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell 254,000 bpd, EIA data
showed. Refinery utilization rates fell 1
percentage point to 95.1 percent of capacity.
BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest in the Midwest,
shut down its biggest crude unit unexpectedly at the start of
the week covered by the data.
Refinery utilization in the U.S. Midwest region fell 6.8
percentage points to 92.2 percent, the biggest weekly drop in
eight months, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.7 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6
million-barrel drop.
Midwest gasoline inventories fell 749,000 barrels to 46.820
million, the EIA data showed.
Gulf Coast gasoline stocks dropped 1.9 million barrels to
73.4 million barrels, the lowest for the period since 2012,
according to EIA data.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 594,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3
million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.
