(Corrects headline to show crude draw, not build)
NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell
sharply last week as imports tumbled, while gasoline and
distillate inventories rose despite a reduction in refinery
runs, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 5.5 million barrels in
the week to Aug. 21, the biggest one-week decline since early
June and counter to analysts' expectations for an increase of 1
million barrels. U.S. crude imports fell last week
by 740,000 barrels per day.
Despite the unexpected fall in crude stocks, which was in
line with the industry group the American Petroleum Institute's
report late on Tuesday, oil prices whipped lower following the
data.
U.S. crude fell more than 1 percent to below $39 a
barrel, nearing the 6-1/2-year lows touched earlier this week,
and New York gasoline futures tumbled down more than 4
percent at one point as traders focused on rising fuel supplies,
a worrying sign for U.S. demand.
"The products builds are overwhelming the constructive crude
draw," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist at ICAP in
Durham, North Carolina.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.7 million barrels,
compared with forecasts for a 1.3 million-barrel drop. Gasoline
prices spiked earlier this month after the refinery disruptions,
although nationwide inventories remain in line or slightly above
seasonal norms.
Some analysts also said the decline in crude stocks may have
been an aberration driven by a brief dip in imports. Most are
bracing for a sustained rise in stocks over the coming months as
U.S. refiners shut for seasonal work.
"We had a draw, but the market needs to see weeks of that to
be convinced," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Refinery crude runs, which reached record highs
of more than 17 million barrels per day (bpd) earlier in August,
fell by 117,000 bpd to their lowest rate since early July amid a
wave of unexpected shutdowns. Refinery utilization rates
fell 0.6 percentage point to 94.5 percent of total
capacity.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.4 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.0 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 256,000 barrels, a second consecutive weekly
increase, EIA said.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan, Robert Gibbons and Catherine
Ngai in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)