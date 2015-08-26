(Updates prices to settlement, adds West Coast data, paragraphs
NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell
sharply last week as imports tumbled, while gasoline and
distillate inventories rose despite a reduction in refinery
runs, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 5.5 million barrels in
the week to Aug. 21, the biggest one-week decline since early
June and counter to analysts' expectations for an increase of 1
million barrels. U.S. crude imports fell last week
by 740,000 barrels per day.
Despite the fall in crude stocks, which was in line with the
industry group the American Petroleum Institute's late-Tuesday
report, oil prices whipped lower following the data.
U.S. crude futures fell 71 cents, or 1.8 percent, to
settle at $38.60 a barrel, nearing the 6-1/2-year lows touched
earlier this week. U.S. RBOB gasoline tumbled 8.37 cents,
or 5.8 percent, to settle at $1.3549 a gallon as traders focused
on rising fuel supplies, a worrying sign for U.S. demand.
"The products builds are overwhelming the constructive crude
draw," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist at ICAP in
Durham, North Carolina.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.7 million barrels,
compared with forecasts for a 1.3 million-barrel drop. Gasoline
prices spiked earlier this month after the refinery disruptions,
although inventories remain in line or slightly above seasonal
norms.
Some analysts said the decline in crude stocks may have been
an aberration driven by the dip in imports. Most are bracing for
a rise in stocks over the coming months as refiners shut for
seasonal work.
"We had a draw, but the market needs to see weeks of that to
be convinced," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Analysts and brokers also noted crude stocks in the West
Coast region fell 2.3 million barrels, or 40 percent of the
total inventory slide.
The Trans Alaska pipeline, that carries crude from Prudhoe
Bay on Alaska's North Slope to Valdez, the northernmost ice-free
port in North America, had a 36-hour maintenance shutdown on
Friday, but Alyeska Pipeline said shipping to the West Coast is
not affected by pipeline work.
Refinery crude runs, which reached record highs
of more than 17 million barrels per day (bpd) earlier in August,
fell by 117,000 bpd to their lowest rate since early July amid a
wave of unexpected shutdowns. Refinery utilization rates
fell 0.6 percentage point to 94.5 percent of total
capacity.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.4 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.0 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 256,000 barrels, a second consecutive weekly
increase, EIA said.
