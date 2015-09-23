(Adds market comment, details from the report, milestones)
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. crude oil stocks fell
more than expected last week, while gasoline inventories
increased and distillates drew down unexpectedly, data from the
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 1.9 million barrels in
the week to Sept. 18, the second straight weekly drawdown,
compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 533,000
barrels.
The fall was smaller than the previous week's 2.1-million
barrel draw.
U.S. crude imports fell 13,000 barrels per day
last week with Gulf Coast imports dropping to second lowest
weekly level since 1992.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.
crude futures fell 462,000 barrels, EIA said.
Crude futures extended gains in choppy trade after the
bigger-than-expected drop, but pared gains later.
"The drawdown is giving us a bit of a boost and that's
prompted some short covering," Oliver Sloup, director of managed
futures at Chicago-based iiTrader.com.
U.S. November crude was up 0.4 percent at $46.55 a
barrel at 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT), having traded at an
intraday high of $47.15 after the data.
Front-month November Brent crude was up 0.9 percent
at $49.50, having traded as high as $50.25 following the report.
Refinery crude runs fell 310,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell 2.2 percentage points to 90.0 percent of capacity.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.4 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
819,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 2.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a
1.3 million-barrel increase.
On the East Coast, which includes the New York Harbor
delivery point for U.S. gasoline and ultra-low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) futures, distillate inventories rose to 59
million barrels, the highest level for this time of year since
2011, EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Catherine Ngai, Robert Gibbons
and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)