(New throughout, adds analyst comment, updates futures prices)
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. crude stocks surged by 7.6
million barrels last week, the largest build since April, while
gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels
to 468.56 million barrels last week, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels.
The rise posted by the EIA was not as large as the 9.4
million-barrel jump reported on Tuesday by industry group
American Petroleum Institute (API).
The API pegged total U.S. crude stockpiles at 465.96 million
barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.125 million barrels, EIA said.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 247,000
barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed.
Crude stocks in the Gulf Coast region gained 3.032 million
barrels to 242.971 million, their second highest level since EIA
started tracking it in 1990.
Only the East Coast posted a drop in crude inventories,
slipping 297,000 barrels to 15.193 million.
"As expected, the crude numbers were larger than thought due
to the refinery maintenance season," Tariq Zahir, fund manager
and trader at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
U.S. and Brent crude stocks extended losses after the EIA
data's release.
U.S. November crude was down $1.24 at $45.40 a barrel
at 11:48 a.m. EDT (1548 GMT), having traded from $45.23 to
$46.61.
Brent November crude was off 78 cents at $48.37,
having traded from $48.21 to $49.38. The Brent November contract
expires at the end of Thursday's session.
Refinery crude runs fell by 292,000 bpd, EIA
data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.5
percentage points to 86 percent of capacity.
East Coast refinery utilization jumped 9.4 percentage points
to 89.8 percent of capacity last week, while Midwest utilization
fell 5.6 percentage points to 73.6 percent, the lowest on record
since 2010, according to EIA data.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7
million barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 1.5 million barrels, the EIA data showed,
versus expectations for a 60,000 barrels drop.
"The declines in refined products do not offset the bearish
aspect of the crude oil data," said John Kilduff, partner, Again
Capital LLC in New York.
"The low refinery runs will continue to allow crude oil
inventories to rise significantly over the next several weeks,
resulting in further downward price pressure," Kilduff added.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barani Krishnan and Robert
Gibbons in New York)