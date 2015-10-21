(Adds analyst comments, futures prices)
NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. crude stocks rose sharply
a second straight week as rising imports more than offset a
small increase in crude runs, while gasoline and distillate
inventories both fell more than expected, data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 8 million barrels to
476.6 million in the week to Oct. 16, more than double analysts'
expectations for an increase of 3.9 million barrels.
Inventories rose by more than 7.5 million barrels in the
previous week and have gained more than 22 million barrels in
four weeks.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
dipped by 78,000 barrels and, while inventories
rose in four of five regions. West Coast inventories dropped 1.5
million barrels.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 156,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 6.95 million bpd.
"It's a super bearish number in crude," said Jeffrey
Grossman, broker at BRG Brokerage in New York.
"Still, gasoline, with its draw, could be the catalyst to
rally this market," Grossman noted.
Crude futures cut losses after the EIA report.
U.S. December crude was down 60 cents at $45.69 a
barrel by 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT), having traded between
$44.86 and $46.08.
Brent December crude was down 40 cents at $48.31,
having traded from $47.50 to $48.65.
Refinery crude runs rose by 78,000 bpd, EIA
data showed, the first increase in five weeks as plants ramped
up following maintenance. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.4 percentage point to 86.4 percent of
total capacity.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.5 million barrels to
219.8 million, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 858,000-barrel drop.
Gasoline stocks were up slightly in most regions, but fell
1.8 million barrels on the East Coast. The region includes the
New York Harbor delivery point for the U.S. RBOB gasoline
futures contract.
"The product draws provide a bullish tilt, especially given
the rebound in refinery utilization," said Matt Smith, director
of commodity research at Clipper Data, which is headquartered in
New York.
"But it's a bearish sucker punch of a build from crude
stocks," Smith added.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 2.6 million barrels to 145 million barrels,
versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data
showed.
The bulk of the distillate stocks drop was in the Midwest
region, where inventories fell 2.4 million barrels.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff, Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons
in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)