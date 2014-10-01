(Adds quotes in paragraphs 3 and 6, prices in paragraph 4)
Oct 1 U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly
fell last week, while a sharp reduction in refinery runs cut
gasoline stocks to their lowest in nearly two years and pared
distillate supplies ahead of winter, U.S. government data showed
on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell 1.4 million barrels in
the week ending Sept. 26, according to the weekly figures from
the Energy Information Administration, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 700,000 barrels. Modest draws in
eastern U.S. areas offset a larger build in West Coast stocks.
"In spite of fall refinery maintenance and high U.S. crude
production, we are not seeing an overhang, which is bullish for
WTI," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner, Energy
Management Institute, New York.
U.S. crude futures rose by more than 40 cents after
the data, building on an earlier rebound led by New York
gasoline futures following an expiry squeeze.
RBOB gasoline was up 1.6 percent after the data
showed stocks of the motor fuel fell 1.8 million barrels to
their lowest level since November 2012.
U.S. oil prices suffered their biggest one-day drop since
2012 on Tuesday and are struggling to recover from near their
lowest prices in almost a year and a half.
"Every time oil rises, it falls on fear of slowing economies
and ample supply. The market is still looking for a bottom,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst, Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 315,000 barrels, EIA said.
The overall decline in crude stocks came despite refinery
crude runs falling 525,000 barrels per day, EIA
data showed. Utilization rates dropped 3.6 percentage points to
89.8 percent of total capacity as many plants began shutting for
seasonal maintenance. Crude imports also rose last
week by 379,000 bpd.
The EIA pegged U.S. domestic oil production at 8.8 million
bpd, down 30,000 bpd from the previous week but still 1 million
bpd more than a year ago due to booming shale production.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 2.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a
100,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
