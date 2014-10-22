(Adds analyst comment, details, price reaction)
Oct 22 U.S. crude stocks last week surged far
more than expected for a second week in a row as refineries cut
output and imports slipped, while fuel inventories were mixed,
data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 7.1 million barrels in
the week to Oct. 17, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 2.7 million barrels.
U.S. oil prices lurched more than 50 cents per barrel
lower after the data, extending light earlier losses to trade
below $82 a barrel.
Refinery crude runs fell 113,000 barrels per
day, with utilization rates dropping 1.4 percentage points to
86.7 percent as seasonal maintenance deepens, EIA data showed.
In the Midwest region, utilization fell 5.3 percentage points to
the lowest level for this time of year since at least 2010.
U.S. crude imports fell 263,000 bpd.
"The large crude oil build is the dominant feature of the
report, making it bearish overall," said John Kilduff, partner
at Again Capital LLC in New York.
"Declines in implied demand for gasoline and distillates
highlight the fact that the sub-90 percent refinery use rate is
keeping the market from total oversupply."
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 953,000 barrels, EIA said.
Gasoline stocks fell 1.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1-million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a
1.3-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. On the East Coast,
where refinery maintenance has been relatively light this
autumn, stockpiles rose to their highest since September 2012.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Additional reporting by Robert
Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)