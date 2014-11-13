U.S. crude stocks fell more than expectedlast week as refineries
hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate
inventories fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 750,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.704 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 267,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.7 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
517,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 2.8 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.3 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 202,000
barrels per day.
(Jessica Resnick-Ault)