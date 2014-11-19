U.S. crude stocks rose last week even as refineries hiked
output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate
inventories fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 780,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 718,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 161,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.1 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
600,000-barrel gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.9-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 761,000
barrels per day.
(Jessica Resnick-Ault)