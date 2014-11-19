(Rewrites lead, adds analysts comments) U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week, against the consensus expectation for a draw in inventories, as imports rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 2.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 14 , compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 780,000 barrels, as crude imports rose 761,000 barrels per day, according to the data.

Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for the New York Mercantile Exchange U.S. light sweet crude contract , rose 718,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Crude futures seesawed after the data. U.S. December crude was off only 6 cents at $74.55 a barrel at 11:28 a.m. EDT (1628 GMT), having swung from $73.88 to $75.06. Brent January crude was up 31 cents at $78.78 a barrel.

A distillate inventory drop amid a cold snap provided some solace for market bulls, but any price lift could be limited by data showing demand for distillate fuel off nearly 10 percent from the year-ago level.

"The report is bearish due to the large crude oil build," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York. "The sole supportive element is the drawdown in the distillate category, which remain tight."

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 2.1 million barrels, more than the 1.9-million-barrel drop expected, the EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose 1 million barrels, higher than forecasts for a 600,000-barrel gain.

"The builds in crude oil and gasoline stocks are negatives for prices and the focus is really now going to be on the OPEC meeting and whether or not they cut production," Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

The increase in crude imports came as seasonal refinery maintenance ended and capacity utilization, which rose 1.1 percentage points to 91.2 percent, was expected to rise as winter fuel demand picks up, analysts said.

"Imports may continue to come in at rather high levels over the next several months as refineries are exiting their maintenance period and increasing their utilization," Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Lucas Iberico Lozada in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)