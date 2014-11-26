U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week, while
gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data
from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 467,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.334 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 44,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.3 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8
million barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 1.6 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 550,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 128,000
barrels per day.