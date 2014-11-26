(Adds analyst comment, futures prices, additional data, paragraphs 2-4, 10, 12-13)

NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

"The rise in crude oil inventories and increased refinery activity make for a bearish report," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Crude futures initially fell after the report's release, but pared losses later as traders remain cautious ahead of Thursday's meeting of OPEC ministers in Vienna.

Brent January crude was down 43 cents at $77.90 a barrel at 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT). U.S. January crude was down 24 cents at $73.85 a barrel.

Crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 467,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.334 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 44,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.3 percentage points.

The rise in crude oil inventories came even as U.S. crude imports fell last week by 128,000 barrels per day.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million barrels gain.

Gasoline stocks in the East Coast region fell 433,000 barrels to 49.5 million, keeping stocks near two-year lows.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 550,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

Midwest distillate stocks fell 990,000 barrels to 21.9 million, the lowest level since the EIA started reporting data on the region in 1990.

"The report looked about what one would expect with the recent conditions, with distillate inventories down after the cold weather and gasoline up because drivers stayed home in the bad weather," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chizu Nomiyama)