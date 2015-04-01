(Adds analyst comments, crude oil futures prices, details)
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. crude inventories rose
last week to a record high for the 12th straight week, while
gasoline stocks fell more than four times than expected as
demand grew for the motor fuel, data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 4.8 million barrels to
471.4 million in the week to March 27, compared with analysts'
expectations for an increase of 4.2 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell 4.3 million barrels, far
more than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
943,000-barrel drop. Gasoline demand over the past four weeks
was up 1.9 percent from a year ago.
"The large decline in gasoline inventories is notable, as
is the four-week average demand of 9 million barrels per day,
which is strong," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC
in New York. "Clearly, there is a demand response underway by
consumers to the low retail price."
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 2.7 million barrels to 58.9 million, the EIA
said. Cushing stockpiles hit a record two weeks ago and have
continued to rise.
Crude futures rose immediately after the data as the EIA
report was not as bearish as industry group the American
Petroleum Institute's late Tuesday estimate of a 5.2
million-barrel build in crude supplies.
U.S. May crude futures were up $1.25 at $48.85 a
barrel at 10:57 a.m. EDT (1457 GMT). Brent was up $1.12
at $56.23 a barrel.
Refinery crude runs rose 198,000 barrels per
day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.4 percentage point to 89.04 percent of
capacity.
"I need to see this decline in product inventories continue
for the next few weeks, with the maintenance season coming off,
to be convinced that demand is really kicking in," said Gene
McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a
286,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 44,000 bpd
to 6.9 million bpd.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons, editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Marguerita Choy)