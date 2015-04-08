(Adds analyst comments, futures prices)
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. crude stocks surged
nearly 11 million barrels last week, the biggest gain in 14
years, as imports jumped, while gasoline inventories
unexpectedly increased, government data showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 10.95 million barrels in
the week to April 3 to 482.4 million, hitting record highs for
the 13th consecutive week, according to data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA). Analysts had forecast an
increase of 3.4 million barrels on average.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose 1.2 million barrels, which was also a
bigger-than-expected build. U.S. crude imports rose
869,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 7.7 million bpd.
Both U.S. and Brent crude futures extended losses after the
EIA report.
U.S. May crude was down $2.40, or 4.5 percent, at
$51.58 a barrel at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), having fallen as
low as $51.38.
Brent May crude was down $2.01, or about 3.5
percent, at $57.09, having slumped as low as $56.90.
"They are the most bearish numbers I've seen in quite some
time, very surprising, even to a bear like me," said Tariq
Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow, New York.
Refinery crude runs rose 201,000 bpd to 15.9
million bpd, EIA data showed, remaining at record highs for this
time of year. Refinery utilization rates rose by
0.7 percentage point to 90.1 percent of total capacity.
Gasoline stocks rose 817,000 barrels, compared
with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.0 million
barrels drop.
While inventories are still above normal for this time of
year due to unusually high refinery output, until this week
stocks have been falling at their usual spring pace due to
robust consumer demand, data show.
At 229.95 million barrels, gasoline stocks were at their
highest level on record for the period, according to EIA data.
"The report is very bearish with the large crude oil
inventory build and the somewhat surprising rise in gasoline
inventories," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in
New York.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell 250,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
829,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed. Colder weather
this winter has kept stocks below their seasonal highs.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff, Robert Gibbons and Barani Krishnan
in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)