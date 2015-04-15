(Adds analyst comments, crude futures prices, paragraphs 4-6)

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected last week as imports fell, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 483.69 million last week, the smallest build reported since the week ending Jan. 2, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 4.1 million barrels. Crude stocks were at record levels for the 14th consecutive week.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.287 million barrels, EIA said.

"Since the market has grown accustomed to much larger, if not spectacular, crude oil inventory increases, the smallish build this week is supportive," said John Kilduff, partner, Again Capital LLC in New York.

U.S. crude futures rallied sharply after the EIA data and were up $2.01 at $55.30 a barrel at 11:28 a.m. EDT (1528 GMT), after posting a 2015 peak at $55.32.

Brent crude, with the front-month May contract set to expire at the end of Wednesday's session, was up $1.22 at $59.65, having reached $59.90.

Refinery crude runs rose by 283,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.2 percentage points to 92.3 percent of capacity.

"Refineries are going to do everything they can to capture these margins that they have and get product," said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Management in New York.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 200,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.0 million barrels, versus expectations for an 886,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

