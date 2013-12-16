Dec 16 U.S. crude oil production will surge faster than expected to a near historic high by 2016, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which sharply raised its annual output forecasts on Monday due to the breakneck speed of shale oil development. Below are some key forecasts from the EIA's early release of the 2014 Annual Energy Outlook in comparison to forecasts it made in its 2013 AEO. The EIA will issue a full report in the spring of next year. Forecast AEO 2014 AEO 2013 Crude oil production 9.5 mln bpd by 2016 7.5 mln bpd by 2019 7.5 mln bpd by 2040 6 mln bpd by 2040 Crude production growth per 0.8 mln bpd through to 0.2 mln bpd through year 2016 to 2019 Natural gas production 31.9 tcf by 2025 28.7 tcf by 2025 37.6 tcf by 2040 33.2 tcf by 2040 LNG exports 3.5 tcf by 2029 1.6 tcf by 2027 Imports of liquid fuel as share 25 pct by 2016 34 pct by 2019 of total use 32 pct by 2040 37 pct by 2040 oil price (per Brent barrel) $92 in 2017 $96 in 2015 $141 ($235*) in 2040 $163 ($269*) in 2040 gas price (Henry Hub) $4.80/MMBtu in 2018 $4.03/MMBtu in 2018 $7.65/MMBtu in 2040 7.83/MMbtu in 2040 electricity generated by coal 32 pct by 2040 35 pct by 2040 and by natural gas 35 pct by 2040 30 pct by 2040 Source: EIA's Annual Energy Outlook early release 2013 and 2014 * First price is in 2012 dollars, price in brackets is in nominal dollars. Bpd - barrels per day Tcf - trillion cubic feet MMBtu - million British thermal units Pct - percent Mln - million (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jim Marshall)