Dec 16 U.S. crude oil production will surge faster than expected
to a near historic high by 2016, according to the Energy Information
Administration (EIA), which sharply raised its annual output forecasts on Monday
due to the breakneck speed of shale oil development.
Below are some key forecasts from the EIA's early release of the 2014 Annual
Energy Outlook in comparison to forecasts it made in its 2013 AEO. The EIA will
issue a full report in the spring of next year.
Forecast AEO 2014 AEO 2013
Crude oil production 9.5 mln bpd by 2016 7.5 mln bpd by 2019
7.5 mln bpd by 2040 6 mln bpd by 2040
Crude production growth per 0.8 mln bpd through to 0.2 mln bpd through
year 2016 to 2019
Natural gas production 31.9 tcf by 2025 28.7 tcf by 2025
37.6 tcf by 2040 33.2 tcf by 2040
LNG exports 3.5 tcf by 2029 1.6 tcf by 2027
Imports of liquid fuel as share 25 pct by 2016 34 pct by 2019
of total use 32 pct by 2040 37 pct by 2040
oil price (per Brent barrel) $92 in 2017 $96 in 2015
$141 ($235*) in 2040 $163 ($269*) in 2040
gas price (Henry Hub) $4.80/MMBtu in 2018 $4.03/MMBtu in 2018
$7.65/MMBtu in 2040 7.83/MMbtu in 2040
electricity generated by coal 32 pct by 2040 35 pct by 2040
and by natural gas 35 pct by 2040 30 pct by 2040
Source: EIA's Annual Energy Outlook early release 2013 and 2014
* First price is in 2012 dollars, price in brackets is in nominal dollars.
Bpd - barrels per day
Tcf - trillion cubic feet
MMBtu - million British thermal units
Pct - percent
Mln - million
