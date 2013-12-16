(Updates with 2019 oil, shale oil forecasts in table)
Dec 16 U.S. crude oil production, rejuvenated by the advent of
"fracking" shale formations, will approach historic highs by 2019, the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday, hiking its forecast to levels
that would have been unforeseen just a few years ago.
Below are some key forecasts from the EIA's early release of the 2014 Annual
Energy Outlook in comparison to forecasts it made in its 2013 AEO. The EIA will
issue a full report in the spring of next year.
Forecast AEO 2014 AEO 2013
Crude oil production 2019 9.6 mln bpd 7.5 mln bpd
Crude oil production 2040 7.5 mln bpd 6 mln bpd
Crude production growth per 0.8 mln bpd through to 0.2 mln bpd through
year 2016 to 2019
Shale oil production 2013 3.5 mln bpd 2.3 mln bpd
Shale oil production/peak year 4.8 mln bpd 2.8 mln bpd
Shale oil production 2040 3.2 mln bpd 2.0 mln bpd
Natural gas production 2025 31.9 tcf 28.7 tcf
Natural gas production 2040 37.6 tcf 33.2 tcf
LNG exports 3.5 tcf by 2029 1.6 tcf by 2027
Imports of liquid fuel as share 25 pct by 2016 34 pct by 2019
of total use 32 pct by 2040 37 pct by 2040
oil price (per Brent barrel) $92 in 2017 $96 in 2015
$141 ($235*) in 2040 $163 ($269*) in 2040
gas price (Henry Hub) 2018 $4.80/MMBtu $4.03/MMBtu
gas price (Henry Hub) 2040 $7.65/MMBtu 7.83/MMbtu
electricity generated by coal 32 pct 35 pct
and by natural gas in 2040 35 pct 30 pct
Source: EIA's Annual Energy Outlook early release 2013 and 2014
* First price is in 2012 dollars, price in brackets is in nominal dollars.
Bpd - barrels per day
Tcf - trillion cubic feet
MMBtu - million British thermal units
Pct - percent
Mln - million
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Jim Marshall)