Dec 4 U.S. proven crude oil and lease condensate
reserves increased 9.3 percent to 36.5 billion barrels in 2013,
up from 33.4 billion barrels in 2012, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said in a report Thursday.
EIA also said proven wet natural gas reserves gained 9.7
percent to 354 trillion cubic feet in 2013, up from 322.7 tcf in
2012.
North Dakota's crude oil and lease condensate proved
reserves, meanwhile, surpassed those of the federal Gulf of
Mexico, ranking it second only to Texas among U.S. states, EIA
said.
Tight oil plays accounted for 28 percent of all U.S. crude
oil and lease condensate proved reserves, EIA said.
