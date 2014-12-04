(Adds past records)
Dec 4 Proven crude oil and lease-condensate
reserves in the United States increased 9.3 percent to 36.5
billion barrels in 2013, up from 33.4 billion barrels in 2012,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report
Thursday.
That was the fifth year in a row of increases, with reserves
exceeding 36 billion barrels for the first time since 1975, EIA
said.
It also said proven wet natural gas reserves rose 9.7
percent to a record 354 trillion cubic feet in 2013, up from
322.7 tcf in 2012.
EIA said the increase in gas reserves was spurred by a rise
in the average price for the fuel to $3.66 per million British
thermal units in 2013 from $2.75 in 2012, which encouraged
energy companies to drill for gas in fields that were not
considered economic in 2012.
Proved reserves of crude oil and lease condensate in North
Dakota, meanwhile, surpassed those in the federal Gulf of Mexico
in 2013, ranking it second only to Texas among U.S. states, EIA
said.
Collectively, North Dakota and Texas accounted for 90
percent of the overall net increase in U.S. proved oil reserves
in 2013.
Tight oil plays accounted for 28 percent of all U.S. crude
oil and lease condensate proved reserves, EIA said, noting the
Bakken/Three Forks play covering parts of North Dakota, Montana
and South Dakota regained its position as the largest tight oil
play in the nation.
The Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia
accounted for 70 percent of the increase in proved gas reserves.
The increase in Pennsylvania alone was 13.5 tcf, the largest
increase in the nation.
While U.S. oil and gas reserves and production increased in
2013, EIA said imports of both crude and gas declined by near 10
percent and 8 percent, respectively.
