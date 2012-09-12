* Natgas supplies growing more slowly than expected
* Hot summer, coal switching have boosted demand
* Another 32 bcf of capacity could be added by year end -EIA
By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. underground natural gas
storage capacity rose 3.3 percent over the year to April, the
government said on Wednesday, a larger-than-expected increase
that will further relieve concerns that supplies could exceed
capacity this year.
As of April 2012, demonstrated peak capacity - the sum of
the highest working gas inventory level observed in each
reporting facility over the last five years - climbed 136
billion cubic feet to 4.239 trillion cubic feet, the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said in an annual report.
Another 32 bcf could potentially be added by year-end, it
said.
A few months ago, some investors worried that excess supply
would have to be dumped at discount prices, which could push
prices below 10-year lows under $2 per mmBtu. At the time,
unrelenting shale gas production and unusually high post-winter
stockpiles looked likely to cause commercial inventories to
strain the limits of storage caverns at the end of summer.
But inventories grew more slowly than expected due to a
blistering hot summer and strong utility demand from power
plants switching from coal to gas.
"Availability of storage capacity really hasn't been much of
a worry for the market in recent weeks, with the declining
storage surplus now implying a fall peak below the prior 4.103
tcf limit," said Citi Futures energy analyst, Tim Evans.
Early in the year, inventories were forecast to reach a peak
of 4.109 tcf at the end of summer the injection season,
according to the average of a Reuters poll. But by last month,
the consensus had fallen to 3.973 tcf -- still a record high,
but out of the danger zone for capacity.
Last year stocks ended the inventory building season, which
typically runs from April through October, at an all-time high
of 3.852 tcf.
WHERE STORAGE SHOWED GAINS
EIA's report compares data from April to April. Since April
2012, EIA analysts said 7.5 bcf has been added to working gas
storage capacity cited in the report, estimating that another 32
bcf could potentially be added by year-end.
Most of the 136-bcf increase in demonstrated peak capacity
year-over-year came in the form of more use of traditional
storage in the West (56 bcf) and salt cavern storage in the
Producing region (58 bcf).
Salt cavern storage allows rapid injection and withdrawal to
respond to market conditions and other short-term events.
Demonstrated peak working natural gas in the East rose by
only 14 bcf, or less than 1 percent, EIA said in a separate
Today in Energy Report. But the report noted that the increase
coincided with rapid growth of production from the Marcellus
Shale in Pennsylvania.
EIA said the report shows the growing role of natural gas in
the U.S. energy economy.
"Storage operators built more storage capacity and storage
holders came up with even greater volumes to put into storage.
Concerns expressed early this year that there might not be
enough capacity to hold the storage overhang following the warm
winter plus normal summer injections should be alleviated."
Demonstrated peak working gas capacity relative to design
capacity increased across all regions, the EIA said in
Wednesday's report.
"This pattern of growth occurred because growth in capacity
utilization outstripped growth in capacity. This dynamic
resulted in the 2012 demonstrated peak capacity in the Producing
region exceeding the working gas design capacity reported last
year at this time, as a significant amount of the newly
available storage capacity has already found considerable
usage."
Working gas design capacity, or an estimate of a natural gas
facility's working gas capacity as reported by the operator in
the annual "Underground Gas Storage Report," represents the sum
of the result across all fields. EIA said working gas design
capacity increased 110 bcf in the lower-48 states year-on-year.
The largest increases in working gas design capacity
occurred in the Producing region, where working gas design
capacity increased 52 bcf, or nearly 4 percent, since 2011.
Capacity additions in the West region posted larger year-on-year
increases on a percentage basis, rising nearly 7 percent, or 48
bcf, EIA said.
