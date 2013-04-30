April 30 Southern Natural Gas Co said on Tuesday
it would conduct expansion-related work in early May at the
Enterprise natural gas compressor station located on its south
line in Mississippi.
In a website posting, Southern said it would take the
station out of service on May 2 for two to three days. "At this
time no impact to interruptible service is anticipated," it
said.
Due to pressure differentials, the company said it would
monitor nominations at the Rose Hill to Southern interconnect,
adding that the Destin-Enterprise to Southern interconnect could
be affected.
The station is also slated to undergo a planned outage in
mid-July.
In a separate posting, Southern said unscheduled maintenance
at its Gwinville compressor station, also in Mississippi, had
been completed and that unit returned to service.
The 7,600-mile (12,200-km) Southern Natural Gas system
extends from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi,
Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to markets across the South
including Atlanta and Birmingham. The system also connects to
Southern LNG's Elba Island LNG terminal near Savannah, Georgia.
The company is wholly owned by El Paso Pipeline Partners
, according to its website.