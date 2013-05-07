May 7 Southern Natural Gas Co said in a website
posting that expansion-related work at the Enterprise natural
gas compressor station in Mississippi was completed and the
station returned to service on Monday.
The station is slated to undergo its next planned outage in
mid-July.
The 7,600-mile Southern Natural Gas system extends from
supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the
Gulf of Mexico to markets across the South, including Atlanta
and Birmingham, Alabama. The system also connects to Southern
LNG's Elba Island LNG terminal near Savannah, Georgia.
The company is wholly owned by El Paso Pipeline Partners LP
, according to its website.