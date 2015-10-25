* Global oil sector has cut 200,000 jobs in downturn
-recruiter
* Industry fears talent exodus as oil sector loses its lure
* Record hiring in renewables, led by Asia, offers
opportunities
* China and India have massive solar, wind programmes
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Renewables are powering a rare
bright spot in the energy industry, with record job hiring in
solar, wind and hydro partly offsetting the biggest round of job
losses in the oil and gas sector in almost two decades.
The boom in new green jobs is being led by Asia where
governments in countries such as China and India are embarking
on massive programmes to use more renewable energy.
The fresh opportunities come as the oil sector is suffering
its worst downturn since the late 1990s, encouraging engineering
students to rethink their options and even mid-career switches
for some who have spent more than a decade in the oil sector.
"It's a matter of time for me personally before I make the
move," said a Singapore-based project manager for offshore
construction at an oil and gas firm, who is considering shifting
into solar after 15 years in the oil sector.
"For me, it's not a question about running out of oil, but
that the industry is losing popularity on the consumer end,"
said the manager, declining to be named due to his current
employment status.
Direct and indirect employment in renewable energy jumped 18
percent, or by about 1.2 million, last year to 7.7 million
globally, with most of the new jobs being created in Asia,
according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Some of the biggest gains have come in countries such as
China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Bangladesh and the overall
figure could top 16 million globally by 2030, IRENA said.
That stands in contrast to oil and gas, where more than
200,000 jobs have been cut worldwide since oil prices collapsed
last year, according to recruiter Swift Worldwide Resources.
The petroleum sector employs nearly 6 million, with more
than ten times that number indirectly employed, according to
International Labor Organization estimates. The latest job
losses mark the biggest drop since the last big oil price slump
of 1997-98.
"The employment situation is a complete disaster," said
Didier Le Hech, who until recently headed operations in Gabon,
West Africa, for Weatherford International.
Le Hech, who was one of 11,000 staff laid off at the oil
field service provider this year, said he was looking for work
in Southeast Asia, but given the tough market was prepared to
cast his net widely.
CAMPUSES
The layoffs are being nervously watched on campuses around
the world by trainees in the oil and gas industry.
"We're keeping our options open," said Faizzin Khafidz, a
mechanical engineering student at the National University of
Singapore, who is doing an internship at Keppel Corp,
one of the world's largest offshore rig builders.
"Personally I am open to opportunities to join the
renewables sector especially if it is going to grow as it
should," he added.
Singapore is a major oil trading hub and servicing port, but
the pain of the downturn is being felt with many oil servicing
ships and drilling platforms idled off the island city-state.
Interest in green energy jobs is playing out at colleges.
New Delhi's Teri University has 139 students enrolled in its
renewable energy programmes this year, up from 97 in 2014 and 69
in 2013.
RECRUITMENT
"There are huge amounts of western money flowing into
renewable energy in Asia," says David Russell, chief executive
of Equis Funds Group, which has invested $2.4 billion in Asian
projects over the last two years.
In order to keep up with demand for green jobs, recruiters
have been forced to develop placement expertise in renewables.
"Because the oil and gas sector has been so hard hit, we've
seen lots of people attempting to transfer their skills across
to renewable energy," said Adam Carabetta, a recruiter at Drake
in Singapore.
The shift comes as many governments have vowed to curb
carbon emissions by using more renewables.
China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, already
employs 3.4 million people in renewable energy and this raised
its solar installation target for 2015 by 30 percent.
In India, IRENA expects 1 million new jobs to be created
after the government pledged to triple installed wind capacity
and raise solar power capacity 33 fold by 2022.
This leaves some embarking on oil sector careers worried.
"Most of my classmates picked petroleum engineering because
of the pay. But now we can't even get a job," said Michelle
Robinson, a third-year petroleum engineering undergraduate at
Australia's University of Adelaide. "I sure hope prices recover
before I graduate."
