NEW YORK Aug 22 Enterprise Product Partners LP
said it would perform scheduled work on its Chaco
natural gas processing plant in New Mexico and several
associated field gathering and compressor locations starting
Sept. 9 and ending either Sept. 12 or 13.
In a website posting late Wednesday, the company said it
expected minimal impact to natural gas flows on most days, but
on Tuesday, Sept. 10, plant tests could impact flows for about
half of the day. The company expects to reroute as much gas as
possible to nearby facilities to lessen the impact.
Enterprise said the work was required to perform equipment
maintenance, inspections and equipment modifications that are
not possible during normal operations.
The Chaco plant is 100 percent owned by Enterprise and has a
total gas processing capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day,
according to the company's website.