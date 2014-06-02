CALGARY, Alberta, June 2 Rising U.S. imports of crude oil from Canada's oil sands have not increased greenhouse gas emissions from the country's oil refineries because they have been offset by refining of cleaner domestic crudes, a report from a private sector think tank said on Monday.

The report, from industry consultants IHS CERA, comes as the Obama administration moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. power sector by 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, under new rules aimed at reducing America's longstanding reliance on burning coal to generate electricity.

The oil sands sector has faced frequent criticism from environmentalists concerned about greenhouse gas emissions. U.S. imports of carbon-rich Canadian oil-sands crudes grew by 900,000 barrels per day to more than 2 million bpd between 2005 and 2012, according to the IHS CERA report.

It said they did not result in higher greenhouse-gas intensity from the energy sector, however, as other crudes imported from abroad were supplanted by so-called tight oil from domestic shale-oil deposits.

"The dramatic increase in U.S. tight oil supply has displaced comparatively higher carbon light crude oil from offshore, while a reduction in imports of other heavy crudes of a similar carbon intensity to oil sands has kept the overall GHG (greehouse gas) intensity of the U.S. oil supply mix unchanged," Kevin Birn, director, IHS Energy, said in a statement.

IHS says that oil sands crudes have greenhouse gas emissions that range from 1 to 19 percent above conventional crude production, which the think tank says places them within the same range as 45 percent of the crudes supplied to U.S. refiners in 2012.

But as U.S. oil sands imports rose, tight oil production also rose, moving from zero in 2005 to 1.8 million bpd in 2012, or 30 percent of domestic supply. That left greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. refining sector stable over the same period, the study said.

To compile the estimates, IHS CERA, one of the most influential energy industry think tanks, compared the carbon intensity of the U.S. crude slate in 2005 with the average of crudes processed by U.S. refiners in 2012. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tom Brown)