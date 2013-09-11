Sept 11 EOG Resources Inc will continue
to use its rail loading facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, and St.
James, Louisiana, to send more Bakken crude oil by rail, Chief
Executive Officer William Thomas told the Barclays Capital CEO
Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday.
This will allow the company to capitalize on price
differentials in the domestic crude oil market, he said.
EOG "has already sold oil to the East and West Coasts" and
will continue to focus on the differentials to send crude by
rail, he said. "Our unloading facilities give us a significant
cost advantage."
The company drew 86 percent of its revenue from oil and
natural gas liquids last year.