* Loss was made in cross-border trade that backfired - sources

* E.ON says loss is under 20 million euros

* Trader does not work at E.ON anymore

* E.ON says internal investigation is ongoing

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, June 8 A multi-million euro loss at Germany's biggest utility E.ON likely resulted from a backfired bet by a trader on power price differentials in central Europe during February's cold snap, sources told Reuters on Friday.

E.ON said that it expected the loss to be under 20 million euros ($25 million), and that the damage was limited to E.ON and did not affect any third party.

"The trader does not work for us anymore," a company spokesman said on Friday, adding that an internal investigation was ongoing.

Sources close to the matter said that the loss was made when the trader took a position of around 800 megawatts early in the year, trading the price spread between the coupled German/Austrian and Hungarian power markets.

E.ON would not comment on these specifics. Small by the standards of major power markets such as Germany or France, such volumes are large in smaller markets like Hungary.

The price differential between these markets was low at the beginning of the year but rose sharply in mid-February when a cold snap caused prices to spike in central Europe, while the Austrian and German market remained relatively calm.

The power trader, who was based at the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, was a speculative as well as procurement trader and mainly active in the Polish, Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian electricity markets.

E.ON's energy trading unit trades in electricity, carbon, natural gas, oil, coal and freight to manage the firm's commodity price risks. Energy trading is based in 40 countries and employs more than 1,000 staff.

Earlier this year, E.ON merged energy trading with some activities of its gas subsidiary Ruhrgas into a new unit known as Optimisation and Trading. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in London and Emma Farge in Geneva; editing by Jason Neely)