TOKYO, June 18 Japanese ethylene production fell
11.0 percent in May from the same month a year earlier to
492,200 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry showed on Monday.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
Following is a table of naphtha output volume in thousand
tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and
the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according
to the data.
Name May-12 Apr-12 May-11
Ethylene output (1,000 T) 492.2 464.2 553.1
M/M % 6.0 n/a n/a
Yr/Yr % -11.0 n/a n/a
Plant shutdowns 2 2 3
