TOKYO, June 18 Japanese ethylene production fell 11.0 percent in May from the same month a year earlier to 492,200 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday. Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics. Following is a table of naphtha output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data. Name May-12 Apr-12 May-11 Ethylene output (1,000 T) 492.2 464.2 553.1 M/M % 6.0 n/a n/a Yr/Yr % -11.0 n/a n/a Plant shutdowns 2 2 3 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)