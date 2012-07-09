TOKYO, July 9 Japanese ethylene production fell 12.1 percent in June from the same month a year earlier to 460,800 tonnes, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday. Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics. Following is a table of naphtha output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data. Name Jun-12 May-12 Jun-11 Ethylene output (1,000 T) 460.8 492.3 524.4 M/M % -6.4 n/a n/a Yr/Yr % -12.1 n/a n/a Plant shutdowns 2 2 2 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Miral Fahmy)