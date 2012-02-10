TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese ethylene production
fell 15.4 percent to 547,400 tonnes in January from a year
earlier, government data showed on Friday, reflecting
industry-wide production curbs amid weak margins.
Compared with December, January output climbed 4.4 percent.
No plants were shut in January, the year earlier period or
in December.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for
petrochemicals that are processed into products such as
plastics.
Ethylene exports fell 19.6 percent to 172,900 tonnes in
December from a year earlier, and were also down from 197,600
tonnes in November.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)