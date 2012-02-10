TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese ethylene production fell 15.4 percent to 547,400 tonnes in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, reflecting industry-wide production curbs amid weak margins.

Compared with December, January output climbed 4.4 percent.

No plants were shut in January, the year earlier period or in December.

Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.

Ethylene exports fell 19.6 percent to 172,900 tonnes in December from a year earlier, and were also down from 197,600 tonnes in November. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)