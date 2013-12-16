* South Stream could be economically viable despite huge
costs
* Plans to pump 63 bcm of gas to south Europe from 2018
* Would cement Russian dominance of Europe's gas supplies
* Pipeline route avoids Ukraine
By Barbara Lewis and Henning Gloystein
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 16 Russia's South Stream
pipeline project for transporting gas to southern Europe is
economically viable, despite its price tag of $45 billion, but
legal issues with Brussels risk derailing the entire endeavour.
In a sign of the strategic but fraught relationship between
Russia and the European Union, state-controlled Gazprom
this month opened a new office in Brussels, taking up
two floors of a city centre property.
In town for the opening, Gazprom Deputy Chairman Alexander
Medvedev called in at the European Commission, the EU executive,
and offered concessions to try to settle an EU investigation
into charges it has priced gas unfairly.
The Commission has yet to decide whether the undisclosed
measures are enough for Gazprom to avoid a multi-billion euro
fine.
Despite the uncertainty and a host of other legal problems,
Gazprom is pressing ahead with the massive South Stream route
into southern Europe, which bypasses the traditional transit
route through Ukraine and would have an annual capacity of 63
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.
"South Stream would be profitable from day one. We expect to
return investments during 15 years of its work," Gazprom said
and added that it would also provide "protection against the
transit risks".
The 2,400 km pipeline, which Gazprom says will be fully
operational by 2018, would be able to supply almost 15 percent
of Europe's annual gas demand.
Some industry sources question whether South Stream will be
completed. They dismiss the project as part of Russia's
grand-scale bargaining over influence in Ukraine or say that
only a reduced version of it would be built if Gazprom could
secure control over Ukraine's pipelines.
Yet Gazprom has already begun construction of South Stream,
and the price starts to look less alarming when compared with
the costs associated with shipment via Ukraine.
Feasibility studies carried out for Gazprom and seen by
Reuters show that the cost of pumping Russian gas through South
Stream would be 10 percent cheaper than sending it through
Ukraine, which charges a transit fee.
Gazprom says it has found buyers for all of the gas that
would flow through the pipeline, including customers for gas
currently shipped through Ukraine.
Ukraine has been the focus of both EU and Russian anxiety
for years, but especially since 2009 when a pricing dispute with
Russia led to a cut-off of gas supplies to EU customers.
Russia has said it lost around $2 billion during that
three-week interruption of supplies.
Since then, Europe has sought new suppliers and to bring
Ukraine into its orbit, while Russia has been building
alternative supply routes to safeguard deliveries to its
European customers, which provide 80 percent of its revenue.
Moscow has also succeeded in persuading Ukraine's government
to maintain its political links with Russia, albeit it at the
cost of popular protest. Brussels is continuing talks to try to
persuade Ukraine to sign a partnership deal with the European
Union instead.
Nord and South Stream's combined capacity would all but
eliminate Ukraine's role as the main transit route for shipping
Russian gas to Europe, carrying more than 100 bcm/year at its
peak.
COMMERCIALLY VIABLE
South Stream's total costs are comparable with Gazprom's
annual profits and amount to around 10 times the annual transit
fee through Ukraine, where huge investment also is needed to
upgrade its ageing gas infrastructure.
"If you look at the required cost to modernise Ukraine's
pipelines and factor in the political risk, then spending money
to avoid Ukraine by building South Stream to cement your
dominant position in your core market seems viable," one adviser
to Gazprom said on condition of anonymity.
The documents say that gas through South Stream could be
marketed at an equivalent of $9.50-$11.50 per million British
thermal unit (mmBtu), including a 30 percent export duty.
Those levels are comparable with expected prices for future
Azeri pipeline supplies and U.S. LNG exports to Europe and are
cheaper than East Mediterranean gas expected to come to Europe
towards 2020.
With the exception of Azeri gas, South Stream does not
compete geographically with the new sources of supply.
U.S. LNG, for instance, is likely to go to markets with
Atlantic access such as Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, Italy's Eni is trying to reduce its
reliance on gas from unstable North Africa and is one of
Gazprom's main partners in South Stream, along with France's EDF
and Germany's Wintershall.
Italian Undersecretary for Economic Development and Energy
Claudio De Vincenti in Brussels last week said Italy, as a
supporter of South Stream, was willing to work as a broker
between Gazprom and the Commission.
LEGAL BATTLE
Analysts say Russia would be rash not to respect European
law, and they see legal issues as the project's biggest risk.
Sympathy from individual EU member states, they say, is not
enough, and bilateral agreements signed between nations along
the pipeline route and Russia are no protection if they flout EU
law.
EU rules, designed to promote competition, require a
separation in ownership between energy suppliers and transit
routes, meaning Gazprom would need a special exemption to ship
gas through a pipeline it largely owns.
South Stream's defiance of EU anti-monopoly law has prompted
a barrage of warnings from officials, who say it will not be
allowed to operate unless it respects EU rules.
"If it goes ahead without an exemption, it is taking a major
risk on issues such as tariffs and capacity allocation," said
Jonathan Stern, chairman of the Oxford Institute for Energy
Studies.
Nord Stream, Russia's already operating route into Germany
that avoids Ukraine, applied for an exemption, the details of
which are being finalised within the Commission.
Nord Stream, comprising two 27.5 bcm pipelines, was built by
Gazprom and its partners E.ON, Wintershall, GDF Suez
and Gasunie and delivered its first gas in 2011.
EU officials say South Stream's legal irregularities are a
much bigger problem than the case of Nord Stream because of the
number of EU nations that South Stream passes through and
because Gazprom has yet to even apply for an exemption.
