* Projects on list would get faster approval, some cash
* Focus on less dependency on Russia, ending energy islands
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 11 Britain's plans for closer
power and gas links with continental Europe would get a boost
under a new list of priority projects to be published next week,
as part of a drive for a single European Union market for energy
supplies.
The list of Projects of Common Interest, seen by Reuters,
also includes infrastructure that could reduce the energy
dependency of the Baltic States and southeastern Europe on
leading supplier Gazprom, Russia's state gas giant.
Brussels regulators have used the crisis with Russia over
its seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine to press ahead
with plans for a single energy union, based on increased grid
and pipeline connections between the 28 EU member states.
Britain is not directly affected by the Russian crisis as it
is not dependent on its gas, but it is nervous about the
adequacy of national supplies and the extra costs it might incur
from emergency back up plans.
The list of priority projects - entitled to accelerated
planning permission and some EU money - includes a first grid
link between Belgium and Britain, being built by British power
grid operator National Grid and Belgium's Elia,
as well as power and gas links between Ireland and Britain.
The European Commission's aim is that nations should have at
least three options for gas supplies, while costs would be
lowered and supplies made more secure because available energy
would be shared out more effectively.
The Commission, expected to publish the list next week, is
also seeking to enforce a goal that each country should be able
to get 10 percent of its power generation capacity through
interconnection by 2020.
Britain, Ireland and Italy, as well as Spain and Portugal,
are virtual energy islands, with connection capacities of just 3
to 5 percent, according to Commission figures.
Some projects have been removed from the list, which is
updated intermittently, including connections between
Switzerland, with which plans for closer links have faltered
following a referendum in 2014 that narrowly backed limiting
immigration from EU countries.
Free movement of people and jobs within its borders is one
of the fundamental policies of the European Union, and
Switzerland, while not a member of the bloc, had participated
under a pact with Brussels.
Britain is set for its own referendum on EU membership by
the end of 2017.
No-one from the Commission was immediately available for
comment on the draft document, expected to be published as part
of a state of the energy union address.
(Editing by Mark Potter)