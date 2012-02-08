* Worst cold spell in decades could last until end of month
* Croatia, Turkey struggle with setbacks to gas supply
* Countries struggle with record demand amid limited supply
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Maja Zuvela
LONDON/SARAJEVO, Feb 8 Blizzards and
ice-laden power lines in southeastern Europe pushed gas and
electricity networks near to breaking point on Wednesday as
consumption soared, while some western countries scrambled to
prevent similar breakdowns.
As electricity cables buckled under the weight of ice and
snow in southeastern Bosnia, where some 15,000 customers were
left in darkness, Serbia warned of a "possible collapse" of its
energy system as record-breaking demand stretched the power grid
near its technical limits.
Serbia's government adviser for energy issues, Petar
Skundric, said the Balkan nation should reduce power consumption
by 10 percent "to avoid problems and possible collapse of the
energy system".
"In only a week's time Serbia has broken six historical
records both in consumption and production of electricity,"
Skundric told reporters.
"The system is operating at the very border of its technical
capabilities, and we should do our best to reduce both
consumption by at least 10 percent from the current level and
production by around some 500 MW," he said.
He said his panel will propose to the government to declare
Feb. 15-20 as non-working days in Serbia to help conserve
energy.
A cold spell has hit the Balkans over the past two weeks and
has lifted power consumption to record highs across the region,
forcing its utilities to boost imports to meet soaring demand.
Top Bosnian utility EPBiH said its emergency service was
working at full capacity to restore power.
"We have more than 300 workers on the ground," said EPBiH
spokeswoman Midheta Kurspahic. "The problem is that some points
of 110 KV power line, which collapsed under the heavy snow, are
hardly accessible because the snow is over two meters deep."
Record-low temperatures, which have led Russia to cut gas
exports to Europe, prompted emergency moves to keep gas in Italy
and Croatia for home heating rather than for industry.
Russian pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom
diverted some supplies destined for Europe last week as its
domestic consumption soared. Russian gas flows to Europe have
increased, but they have not been fully restored.
FRANCE, ITALY
The worst February cold spell Europe has
seen in decades may last until the end of the month, leading
meteorologists said, raising the prospect of further deaths and
an extended period of high spot gas prices.
Russian gas deliveries to French utility GDF Suez
remained 10 percent below usual levels, it said late on Tuesday.
Russian shortfalls did not pose serious problems given its
relatively minor share in France's power generation sector.
That contrasts with more heavily reliant Italy, which took
emergency measures to conserve gas after holding high-profile
crisis talks in Rome to handle what it said were critical
shortages of Russian gas.
Tunisia agreed to cede its share of Algerian gas supplies to
Italy on Wednesday, underscoring the seriousness of shortfalls
facing utilities there.
Further supply setbacks emerged on Tuesday as icy conditions
curtailed offshore production in Croatia, piling pressure on
already stretched supplies as demand for gas reached all-time
highs in the country.
Croatian oil and gas company INA said output
dropped by nearly a third after stormy seas disrupted work to
six of its production platforms in the northern Adriatic sea.
"Efforts are going on to restore the energy supply, but
access to the platforms is not possible because of harsh weather
conditions," INA said, adding that industries will bear the
brunt of production cuts.
Adding to pressures, a gas corridor stretching from the
resource-rich Caspian to Europe's eastern border saw a sharp
drop in flows due to technical problems, slashing supplies to
Turkey at a time of high winter demand.
Turkey's gas imports were set to rise on Wednesday as Iran
and Azerbaijan prepared to pump more fuel through the pipeline.
Czech day-ahead power hit a fresh three-year high on
Wednesday. Power prices in Hungary and Poland also saw sharp
gains.
Belgium consumed record quantities of gas on Tuesday as
extreme cold swept across Europe, grid operator Fluxys said on
Wednesday.
British gas prices, after soaring to six-year highs on
Tuesday, fell about 30 percent on Wednesday, pulled down partly
by ample supply. German gas prices tracked sentiment in Britain,
Europe's biggest market.