LONDON Jan 18 German utility RWE
may scrap plans to participate in the Nabucco gas
pipeline to save costs, opening the way for a merger of projects
competing to bring Azeri gas via Turkey to Europe, its chief
executive told the Wall Street Journal.
Juergen Grossmann told Wednesday's edition of the newspaper
that, while the company remained keen to import Caspian gas to
Europe, it now favoured options "that keep our own financial
exposure limited," and that RWE could instead support other
pipelines that compete with Nabucco.
On Tuesday, RWE said that it would in future focus on its
core European markets.
RWE has so far been a stakeholder in the 4,000 km, 32
billion cubic metre (bcm) capacity Nabucco pipeline project, but
sources have told Reuters the company was looking for cheaper
ways to secure its future gas needs.
Critics say that Nabucco's costs of over $12 billion have
risen too high and that there is not enough gas available to
fill such a big pipeline with non-Russian
supplies.
Three international consortia (Nabucco, TAP, and ITGI) are
competing to build the infrastructure to carry around 10 bcm of
gas a year from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field to Europe.
TAP, whose main partners are Norway's Statoil,
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas, and Switzerland's EGL
, has said that it would welcome new partners or a
consolidation of projects.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Anthony Barker)