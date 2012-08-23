Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
LONDON Aug 23 The Maersk Qata liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is expected to arrive at Belgium's Zeebrugge terminal from Qatar on August 31, according to AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters.
The 145,000 cubic metres capacity vessel is currently off the coast of Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.