By Vera Eckert and Nina Chestney
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 11 The European Energy
Exchange (EEX) expects Italy's energy trading market to flourish
and plans to launch gas contracts there as more companies shift
from bi-lateral supply deals to market alternatives, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
EEX, continental Europe's biggest energy bourse, launched
Italian electricity contracts last April to compete with those
offered by Borsa Italiana.
"The power offering has grown significantly in Italy. It has
been extremely successful," chief executive Peter Reitz told
Reuters at an energy industry fair in Essen.
"There is a lot of structural change happening, going from
long-term bilateral contracts towards a more market-based
trading environment, and I think it's a long term trend."
Energy markets across Europe are shifting towards more
exchange-based and standardised over-the-counter trading as
policymakers push for greater competition, transparency, and
cash underlying transactions to eliminate financial risk.
Last year, EEX's traded volumes of Italian power reached
115.6 terawatt hours (TWh), equivalent to 16 percent of the
country's entire electricity market.
In January alone, the bourse traded a record 28 TWh of
Italian power, and its share of the market rose to 39 percent.
EEX, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives
unit Eurex, took a majority stake in French rival
Powernext on Jan. 1. This gave it control over Pegas, a jointly
run gas market platform.
EEX plans to launch monthly, quarterly, seasonal and annual
gas financial futures in Italy via Pegas from March 26.
Some 40 percent of Italy's electricity is generated by
gas-fired power stations, so launching gas contracts makes
sense, Reitz said.
"Our clients are active in both power and gas, which are
inter-related," he said.
On Tuesday, EEX said it was developing products to cover
price peaks on the German intraday power market. This was in
response to changes in its core market, where erratic renewable
energy is accounting for a growing proportion of supplies,
creating risks for buyers and sellers.
Outside Europe, the bourse is monitoring progress in Turkey
with view to helping it develop a regional energy trading hub.
"It is certainly interesting, if at an early stage of
development, so we are watching this closely," Reitz said.
Further afield, EEX would not rule out entering the U.S.
market if the right opportunity arose. "We are not restricted to
the boundaries of Europe but at the moment there are no concrete
opportunities in the U.S.," Reitz said.
EEX, which also offers coal and emissions products, in 2013
bought a 52 percent stake in Singaporean bourse CLTX, which
focuses on coal and freight.
