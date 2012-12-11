NEW YORK Dec 11 An explosion occurred on Tuesday along the Columbia Gas Transmission natural gas pipeline in West Virginia, which is run by NiSource Inc, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

The explosion hit near the Lanham compressor station just before 1 p.m. EST, she said, adding that the fire had been contained.

There was no detail on the cause of the explosion or how much gas supply had been disrupted on the 20-inch line.