NEW YORK, Feb 27 (IFR) - Billions of dollars of energy debt could be downgraded into the US junk market over the next 12 months, much of it from an oil sector struggling with the steep drop in crude prices.

With oil roughly 50% less per barrel than just a few months ago - and no sign of a major uptick soon - a number of companies are expected to tumble from investment grade into high yield.

Analysts are divided over what will happen to their debt, with some seeing a strong bid for energy bonds and others painting a gloomier picture, particularly for drilling companies.

Moody's this week downgraded offshore driller Transocean to Ba1 from Baa3, and it will fall into high-yield if S&P follows suit - which the agency has warned it may do.

"An underappreciated risk is the potential for downgrades and fallen angels," Citi credit analyst Stephen Antczak said in a recent note.

He said the bank's investment-grade strategists estimate that between US$17bn and US$26bn of energy company debt could drop into junk status over the next year.

"That's a lot of paper to absorb," Antczak said.

MONEY COSTS MONEY

At the very least, a company's slip into junk-rated status means that the refinancing of its debt will become significantly more expensive.

"Will they have access to the high-yield market?" one banker said of the energy companies at risk. "Yes - but at a price point they may not like."

Transocean, for example, has some US$7.8bn of outstanding bonds, according to Barclays.

While its near-term bonds are holding up fairly well, those maturing in 2017 and beyond have taken a beating, reflecting investor worries about the company's long-term fate.

Transocean's 2.5% 2017s are yielding a massive 6%, and the 3.8% 2022s an even larger 7.8%, according to data from Trace.

Refinancing at those levels could even mean paying double-digit yields to investors.

"Think of the pick-up that it may have to offer to access funds versus what it paid when it was investment grade," the banker said.

DRILLING DOWN

Companies like Transocean that provide drilling services are among the most at risk from the crude price slide, as major oil firms look to slash costs in the face of the diminished revenue.

Barclays recently warned that Weatherford - with US$7bn of bonds outstanding and rated by both Moody's and S&P just one notch over junk - is at risk of a downgrade.

And Hercules Offshore, already in high-yield territory, announced this week that Saudi Aramco had terminated a drilling contract, effective at the end of March.

S&P swiftly cut its rating on Hercules to CCC+ from B-.

"The short-term outlook for drillers is bleak, and the long term isn't much better," said David Zusman, chief investment officer of Talara Capital Management.

"The news around further rig cancellations is continued evidence of that," he told IFR.

The widely followed Baker Hughes survey of rigs found last week that the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States was at its lowest in nearly four years.

SWEET SPOT

Yet funds like Talara still see plenty they like in other oil sectors, especially high-yield E&P, and for companies with less than US$500m of outstanding debt in particular.

The firm estimates about 52% of the US$210bn of outstanding E&P high-yield debt falls into that category.

"Many investors have underestimated the flexibility of companies to cut costs and generate higher margins even at lower oil prices as they prioritize drilling in oil basin sweet spots," said Zusman.

"We're not talking about months of opportunities, but years."

Overall, in fact, much of the energy sector remains well bid. That's partly because oil prices have stabilized over the past few weeks - even if they are still very low at US$49 a barrel compared to around US$110 last summer.

Higher demand from investors for large, liquid bonds may even help the big drilling companies.

"There's been a lot of demand for higher quality high yield," said Barclays credit strategist Eric Gross.

"So if anything, that should help falling angels be absorbed relatively well by the market." (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Jack Doran and Marc Carnegie)