By Gerard Wynn
LONDON, March 8 Clean energy projects in
Europe are increasingly turning to export credits to plug a
financing gap, a valuable sticking plaster as some banks desert
the sector due to the global economic crisis.
Government export credit agencies (ECAs) boost deals either
through direct project lending or loan insurance, and supplied
new business worth over $800 billion last year, according to the
Berne Union trade association.
They traditionally back big-ticket exports to emerging
economies which banks view as too risky, sometimes earning a bad
press for supporting deals including aircraft and weapon sales
to countries with uncertain human rights.
Now European energy projects struggling to raise debt
finance are turning to export credits to plug a gap left by
banks nursing bruised balance sheets.
Bank lending to European wind power projects last year was
down more than 60 percent compared with 2008, according to
Thomson Reuters Project Finance International.
The export credit arrangement suits both governments, where
exporting countries boost local manufacturing while importers
get cheaper debt for domestic, low carbon energy.
It may especially benefit less proven green technologies
such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind.
The greater involvement of export credit agencies has
seemingly slipped the attention of traditional consultancies and
aggregators, meaning there is no data on its impact on global
clean energy.
COMMERCIAL LENDING
CCS is an unproven technology which aims to trap the
greenhouse gas carbon dioxide from fossil fuel power plants and
pipe it underground, for example into depleted oil fields.
The chief executive of the "Don Valley Power Project" in
northeast England expects export credits to be a vital plank in
the proposed, 4.5 billion pound ($7.1 billion) project.
Engineering works would include the construction of an
advanced coal gasification power plant and carbon capture plant,
and the laying of 300 kilometres of offshore pipelines.
"Export credit is a key element especially in view of the
current commercial lending market," said CEO Lewis Gillies.
Offshore wind is also viewed as high-risk, as an emerging
technology critically dependent on government support.
Denmark has a large turbine industry including leading
manufacturer Vestas. Its export credit agency EKF has
been increasingly active backing overseas projects.
EKF has in general increased its exposure since the
financial crisis, and disproportionately so, to wind.
Last year it guaranteed a third of an 822 million euro debt
financing on an offshore wind power project off Germany, and
commented at the time: "The parties were not willing to take on
the entire risk themselves."
In October it guaranteed 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.76
billion) debt finance made available by the Danish pension fund,
PensionDanmark, primarily for wind projects. The agency also
lends directly, for example to an Australian wind farm last
year.
PROJECT FINANCE MARKET
ECAs in Denmark, Spain, Germany, the United States and South
Korea have been especially active in renewable energy.
In 2009, all OECD countries active in export credit agreed
to extend the allowed repayment period for renewable energy
projects to up to 18 years, from up to 10 years for other
sectors.
That may help deals involving alternative lenders, but banks
in general have shortened debt repayment periods to six or seven
years from 15 years previously, as they rein in risk and leave
developers with a refinancing headache.
The sight of governments stepping in with export credit
mirrors the greater role of the European Investment Bank, owned
by EU member states, now one of the world's biggest renewable
energy lenders.
The EIB has increased its lending exposure generally and
especially to soften the impact of the financial crisis on the
strategically important clean energy sector.
Last year low carbon support reached 30 percent of total
lending, it says, including 5.5 billion euros worldwide in
renewable energy.
($1 = 5.6686 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)
