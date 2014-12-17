Dec 17 New York Environmental Commissioner Joseph Martens said Wednesday he will issue an order early next year banning fracking in New York "at this time", extending an already six-year halt to fracking in the state.

Martens made his comments after the state's Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said there is not enough scientific information to conclude that fracking is safe.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, answering questions from journalists, said the decision on whether to allow this kind of energy drilling in New York is up to Martens. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)