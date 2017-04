Aug 29 Fluids used in the controversial oil and gas drilling technique called hydraulic fracturing likely harmed fish in Kentucky, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

"Hydraulic fracturing fluids are believed to be the cause of the widespread death or distress of aquatic species in Kentucky's Acorn Fork, after spilling from nearby natural gas well sites," the agency said in a statement.

